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Azerbaijan set to complete integration work on Shafag SPP by July 2026

Oil&Gas Materials 9 April 2026 17:37 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan set to complete integration work on Shafag SPP by July 2026

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The integration works for the Shafaq Solar Power Plant (SPP), constructed by bp with a capacity of 240 MW, are expected to be completed by July 1, 2026, Trend reports.

Azerenergy OJSC and the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan have been designated as the implementing bodies responsible for the integration of the SPP.

Construction work on the Shafag solar project in the Jabrayil District is progressing in line with the plan. Following the final investment decision in June 2025, two key agreements were signed for the project, whose investors include bp, SOCAR Green, and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF).

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, valued at around $117 million, was awarded to Intec and Complant. The agreement covers the full scope of engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as operation and maintenance activities for the initial period of the facility.

Preparatory work at the project site has already been completed, with construction currently advancing through earthworks and the development of internal roads.

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