Azerbaijan unveils ambitious UN Framework for Sustainable Development through 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The budget for the new UN Framework Document amounts to $85.3 million, the Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at a meeting of the High-Level Joint Steering Committee of the UN Framework Program for Cooperation on Sustainable Development, held today in Baku.

Akhundov noted that our main goal for the coming period is to consolidate the successes achieved, as well as to continue developing a partnership model that responds flexibly and effectively to new global challenges, such as climate change, digital transformation, inclusive growth, and economic sustainability: “The Framework Document for 2026–2030 identifies two main priority areas:

✓ inclusive socio-economic development and strengthening human capital;

✓ protecting ecosystems, promoting climate resilience, and green growth.

These priorities aim to expand access to quality services for all citizens, ensure decent employment, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, promote the efficient use of resources, and protect the environment.”

The framework document, covering the period from 2026 through 2030, sets out specific statistical targets for the strategic priorities. The first strategic priority is to increase the ratio of government spending on agriculture toward inclusive socioeconomic growth and the strengthening of human capital, reduce premature mortality from noncommunicable diseases, increase women’s participation in leadership positions and social protection coverage, and increase the share of wages in GDP.

The second strategic priority is to protect ecosystems, promote climate resilience and “green” growth, and improve integrated water resource management, the share of renewable energy in total energy consumption, waste recycling rates, and forest cover. These indicators reflect the specific results that Azerbaijan plans to achieve in the areas of sustainable development, a “green” economy, and inclusive socio-economic development.