Iran’s Supreme Leader calls for unity amid wartime shortages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called on the Iranian people to remain united and vigilant during the ongoing challenging period, Trend reports.

He emphasized that as the country moves toward securing what he described as its rightful goals, citizens should support one another to ease the impact of natural shortages caused by the war.

The Supreme Leader added that these shortages are even more severe on the enemy’s side, noting that thanks to the efforts of government bodies and other institutions, the situation in Iran has been largely managed.