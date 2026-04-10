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21 state-owned vehicles sold off in public auction

Economy Materials 10 April 2026 06:54 (UTC +04:00)
21 state-owned vehicles sold off in public auction

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Twenty-one vehicles were sold in an auction organized by the State Service for Property Issues under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy on April 7, Trend reports.

The next rounds of auctions are scheduled for April 14, 21, and 28. In total, three real estate properties and 102 vehicles will be offered this month. The listed properties are located in Baku, Sumgayit, and Sheki.

Individuals interested in participating can register and place bids through the official websites "www.emlak.gov.az" və "www.auksion.gov.az"

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