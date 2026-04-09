Azerbaijan's Baku hosts exhibition 'Not All of Them: Portraits of War Refugees' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Khazar University is hosting the exhibition “Not All of Them: Portraits of War Refugees,” organized by the Lithuanian Embassy in collaboration with the university, Trend reports.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė is attending the opening ceremony.

The rector of the university, Dr. Raziya Isayeva, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, delivered welcoming remarks.

The black-and-white photography exhibition features portraits of military refugees from Ukraine currently residing in Lithuania. The works were created by renowned Lithuanian photographer Antanas Sutkus, as well as his colleagues Artūras Morozovas and Tadas Kazakavičius.

Will be updated