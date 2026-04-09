Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Japan’s ITOCHU explore expanded energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation (ITOCHU) have discussed prospects for expanding their longstanding cooperation across the energy sector, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The discussion took place on April 9 between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Chairman of the Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Committee, and Chief Operating Officer of ITOCHU, Tetsuya Yamada.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the many years of successful partnership between SOCAR and ITOCHU and discussed ongoing efforts to further deepen cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on potential collaboration across various segments of the energy sector, including exploration, production, and petrochemicals, as well as other issues of mutual interest.