Kazakhstan shares investment data on industrial cooperation with South Korea

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan and South Korea are advancing industrial cooperation through 46 joint projects worth about $3.9 billion, spanning sectors like automotive production, ferroalloys, and electronics. Officials highlighted opportunities in Alatau City and geological collaboration, with both sides expressing strong interest in expanding partnerships in industry, infrastructure, and resources.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have an account, please log in Login Register