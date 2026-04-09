Serbia multiplies its investments in Azerbaijan's economy
Serbia significantly increased its direct investment in Azerbaijan in 2025, while overall foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan saw a slight decline, with Azerbaijan’s outbound investments growing substantially.
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