Armenian PM set to hold next meeting with President of Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The next meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for June, Trend reports.

Pashinyan made the announcement at a briefing following the government meeting.

"We have agreed on the next meetings, including a high-level meeting scheduled for the second half of June," he said.

The prime minister noted that his meeting with Putin on April 1 was very successful.

"Relations with Russia are at the stage of constructive transformation, and I evaluate this process positively. We will maintain our relations in the logic of friendly dialogue," Pashinyan added.