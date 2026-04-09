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Armenian PM set to hold next meeting with President of Russia

Armenia Materials 9 April 2026 14:44 (UTC +04:00)
Armenian PM set to hold next meeting with President of Russia

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Farhad Mammadov
Farhad Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The next meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for June, Trend reports.

Pashinyan made the announcement at a briefing following the government meeting.

"We have agreed on the next meetings, including a high-level meeting scheduled for the second half of June," he said.

The prime minister noted that his meeting with Putin on April 1 was very successful.

"Relations with Russia are at the stage of constructive transformation, and I evaluate this process positively. We will maintain our relations in the logic of friendly dialogue," Pashinyan added.

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