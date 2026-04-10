UN closely cooperates with Azerbaijan for socio-economic growth - Anna Soave

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The UN is closely cooperating with Azerbaijan for socio-economic growth, the head of the UN-Habitat in Azerbaijan, Anna Soave, said at the meeting of the High-Level Joint Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in Baku today, Trend reports.

She highly appreciated the compliance of the new cooperation framework with national priorities.

"Our new cooperation framework is built in full accordance with national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals. This is a logical result of the intensive work we have carried out together with government representatives over the past year," Soave explained.

The head of the UN-Habitat country program mentioned the work done within the framework of Result Group No. 1.

"This group, which focuses on inclusive socio-economic growth and human capital development, closely cooperates with many UN agencies, such as UNICEF, WHO, and FAO. This partnership is a clear example of the effective work we are carrying out together with government agencies," she noted.

The working group co-chair briefed on the financial resources planned for the current year.

"The total resources required for the period until the end of 2026 exceed $3.6 million. Currently, a number of projects are awaiting final government approval, which will allow for the attraction of additional funds," she added.