UN announces key consultations on Sustainable Dev't Goals in Shusha and Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The schedule of events dedicated to the Sustainable Development Goals, which will take place in Shusha and Nakhchivan, has already been finalized, and the deputy ministers have agreed on the dates for these events. We will be in Shusha on April 29–30 and in Nakhchivan on May 7–8, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Igor Garafulic said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at a meeting of the Joint High-Level Steering Committee of the UN Framework Programme for Cooperation on Sustainable Development, held today in Baku.

Garafulic noted that during these visits, consultation workshops will be held with local executive authorities, and their views on the Sustainable Development Goals will be explored. At the same time, awareness-raising events and local-level dialogues will be organized at universities: “We are now where everyone wanted to be—we are already working on the ground.

In February, we held a meeting with some colleagues, and that is when we began preparations for this session. Our goal was to organize this session effectively, productively, and with concrete results. At that meeting, we prepared our joint work plans, and the fact that they have already begun to be implemented demonstrates the effectiveness of the work we have done,” he emphasized.

The UN representative also emphasized that the new cooperation framework is more focused and prioritized: “This program aligns with Azerbaijan’s national development strategy and the country’s evolving context.”

''The working group meetings held in February served as an important platform for reviewing priorities for 2026. During these meetings, areas for improvement were identified, and coordination between the government and the UN was further strengthened. The results of these discussions will be presented today, and we look forward to your approval.

I would like to note that all information regarding the structure of our cooperation is already available to the public on the “un info” platform. This ensures transparency regarding UN programs and, in particular, funding. Additionally, the annual reports for 2025 will be published by June, providing detailed information on our collective achievements,” he added.