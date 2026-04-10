Azerbaijani oil prices hit new heights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, moved up by $4.59, or 3.81%, on April 9 from the previous level, coming in at $125.03 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude increased by $4.99, or 4.34%, to $119.88 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $5.43, or 6.07%, to $94.81 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $7.29, or 5.85%, to $131.97 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light crude was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the highest was in July 2008 ($149.66).