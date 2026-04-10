Kyrgyzstan advances energy goals with extensive UUch-Kurgan HPP renovations
Photo: Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan
The ongoing modernization of the Uch-Kurgan HPP is expected to boost Kyrgyzstan’s electricity generation capacity, improve energy efficiency, and strengthen the reliability of the national power system, supporting long-term economic growth.
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