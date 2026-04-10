Azerbaijan takes key step toward sustainability with draft low-carbon strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Azerbaijan has developed a draft low-carbon development strategy, which is currently undergoing internal state coordination procedures, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva said at the meeting of the High-Level Joint Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in Baku today, Trend reports.

"This important document is at the stage of internal state procedures. Naturally, cooperation with relevant UN structures is of great significance during the implementation of this strategy," Taghiyeva noted.

The Deputy Minister further revealed that Azerbaijan is set to launch several climate resilience initiatives in partnership with international bodies.

"With financial support from the Green Climate Fund and the UN Environment Program (UNEP), a project will be implemented to strengthen the early warning system for climate information to increase national resilience. Simultaneously, UNEP is planning a project focused on the development of climate-resilient cities and communities in Azerbaijan," she added.