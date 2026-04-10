Tajikistan, CSTO discuss strengthening security cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 10. Tajikistan and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) discussed strengthening security cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

The topic was discussed on April 10 during a meeting between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov, who arrived in Dushanbe on a working visit.

At the outset of the meeting, President Rahmon extended congratulations to Masadykov on his appointment as CSTO Secretary General.

During the talks, the parties engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on matters concerning the region under the CSTO's responsibility, as well as broader international and regional issues.

A significant portion of the discussions was devoted to enhancing cooperation within the organization, with particular emphasis on the need for timely and effective responses to emerging security challenges and threats. In this regard, President Rahmon underscored the critical importance of fully implementing the decisions made by the CSTO Collective Security Council.