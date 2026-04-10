Azerbaijan’s Special Forces units undergo inspections (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Pursuant to the 2026 training plan, an inspection was conducted in one of military units of the Special Forces by the Main Military Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense, Trend reports via the ministry.

At the outset of the inspection, the unit’s Battle Flag was brought onto the parade ground to mark the commencement of the inspection.

A minute of silence was first observed in memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani nation, Heydar Aliyev, the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the subsequent phases of the inspections conducted by the Main Military Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense, the unit’s (headquarters) activities, combat training, and the state of logistical support were thoroughly assessed. Special Forces battalions were placed on alert and deployed in accordance with assigned combat missions, their tactical maneuvers in the designated area, field skills, and level of operational readiness were evaluated.

Relevant officials were given appropriate instructions aimed at improving the efficiency of combat training activities, enhancing the professionalism of military personnel, and ensuring that service is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the modern era.