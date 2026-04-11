Chevron confirms new oil discovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Chevron Corporation has confirmed an oil discovery at the Bandit prospect in the Gulf of America, following an announcement by operator Occidental, Trend reports via the company.

The exploration well, located in Green Canyon Block 680 approximately 125 miles south of the Louisiana coast, encountered high-quality oil-bearing Miocene sands. The partners are currently assessing the results to determine the future steps.

The discovery could be developed through subsea tie-backs to nearby facilities operated by Occidental, as well as other infrastructure in the area.

The Bandit project is operated by Occidental, which holds a 45.375 percent working interest. It is co-owned by Chevron subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. with a 37.125 percent stake, and Woodside Energy (Deepwater) Inc., which holds 17.5 percent.

Chevron noted that its exploration strategy focuses on disciplined investments across a balanced portfolio of infrastructure-led and frontier opportunities. The company remains the largest leaseholder and a leading producer in the Gulf of America, with both operated and non-operated assets, and sees discoveries like Bandit as reinforcing its deepwater capabilities.