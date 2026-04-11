ADB sees steady medium-term growth for Turkmenistan economy in 2026-2027
Photo: Bank of Lithuania
The Asian Development Bank expects steady economic expansion in Turkmenistan in the coming years, supported by gas exports and infrastructure investment, while warning of potential pressure on household incomes.
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