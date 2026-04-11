Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $5.05, or 4%, on April 10 from the previous level, coming in at $119.98 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $5.04, or 5.6%, to $114.84 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude receded by $5.31, or 5.6%, to $89.50 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $5.86, or 4.44%, to $126.11 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.