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Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

Oil&Gas Materials 11 April 2026 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $5.05, or 4%, on April 10 from the previous level, coming in at $119.98 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $5.04, or 5.6%, to $114.84 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude receded by $5.31, or 5.6%, to $89.50 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $5.86, or 4.44%, to $126.11 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

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