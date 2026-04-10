ADB weighs potential of implementing green energy projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) considers the possibility of implementing green energy projects in Azerbaijan, ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, said at the presentation of the Asian Development Outlook 2026 review in Baku, Trend reports.

"Europe is also showing great interest in reducing its dependence on hydrocarbons and, accordingly, is more actively considering the development of renewable energy. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is also investing significantly in solar energy. We have implemented three major projects jointly with the Ministry of Energy, including through private sector transactions. In the future, from an energy security perspective, we are also considering the development of wind energy, which has significant potential," she noted.

Furthermore, Durrani-Jamal noted that, along with traditional fossil fuels, the country has significant potential in renewable energy, which the government is actively exploring and developing.

"In terms of European energy security and Azerbaijan's position, the country is in a fairly good position, but this will require investment. And we, in turn, are ready to support the government in this direction," she emphasized.