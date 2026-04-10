Azerbaijani delegation participates in the 2nd Africa Urban Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. A delegation led by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), is participating in the Second Africa Urban Forum (AUF2) held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the Forum, the Azerbaijani delegation is taking part in high-level sessions and meetings.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman Anar Guliyev stated that Azerbaijan considers affordable housing and sustainable urban development among the key priorities of the global agenda and continues its activities in these areas consistently, based on both international cooperation and national experience. In this context, it was once again brought to the attention of the international audience that WUF13, to be held in Baku on May 17–22 this year, will serve as an important platform for continuing global dialogue.

As part of the Forum, Anar Guliyev also participated in the Ministerial Session titled “Innovative financing for housing and urban development: public-private partnerships.” Acting as co-chair of the Intergovernmental Working Group on the “Affordable Housing for All” resolution, he delivered a Joint Statement on behalf of Azerbaijan and Somalia. During his speech, he emphasized the importance of strengthening public-private partnerships, developing climate and blended financing mechanisms, and implementing sustainable models that ensure housing accessibility.

At a side event of the “Open-ended Working Group on Adequate Housing,” Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi, Sultan Hajiyev, highlighted Azerbaijan’s approaches in the fields of urban agenda and climate policy. He noted that Azerbaijan, which hosted COP29, is expanding new opportunities for cooperation in combating climate change while benefiting from existing partnerships, and that this direction will be one of the main priorities within WUF13.

The development of bilateral cooperation is also in focus at the event. In this regard, a number of productive meetings have already been held by the committee chairman with leaders of African countries and regional organizations. Meetings were held with African Union Commissioner Moses Vilakati; Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Alice Wahome; Zimbabwe’s Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe; Tanzania’s Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Leonard Douglas Akwilapo; Somalia’s Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing Said Mohamed M.Haid; Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure Jean de Dieu Uvihanganye; Cameroon’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development Célestine Ketcha Courtes; Ethiopia’s Minister of Urban and Infrastructure Development Chaltu Sani; Mayor of Dar es Salaam City Council Nurdin Bilal Juma; Governor of Nairobi County Johnson Sakaja; Vice Chair of Kenya’s Parliamentary Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works Rindikiri Mugambi Murwithania; CEO of Shelter Afrique Development Bank Thierno-Habib Hann; CEO of Equity Bank (Kenya) Limited Moses Nyabanda, and other representatives. During these meetings, the positive dynamics of cooperation between Azerbaijan and African countries were noted, and views were exchanged on expanding collaboration in sustainable urban development, housing policy, and relevant institutions.

Within the framework of the visit, another working meeting was also held between Anar Guliyev and the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Anacláudia Rossbach, during which preparations for WUF13 in Baku were discussed. It was noted that the registration of more than 16,000 participants clearly demonstrates the high level of international interest in the event.

Thus, it can be noted that the participation of the Azerbaijani delegation in the Second Africa Urban Forum creates a solid foundation for attracting international partners to WUF13, which will be held in the capital next month.

It should be noted that the Africa Urban Forum is one of the key continental platforms on urban development and urbanization, bringing together leaders and experts shaping the future of sustainable cities. The Forum was established on the initiative of the African Union and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to manage rapid urbanization processes in African countries in a more planned, inclusive, and sustainable manner, and aims to form a unified urban agenda for the continent. Its main objectives include developing sustainable urban planning policies in Africa, expanding access to adequate and affordable housing, promoting economic development and employment in cities, creating urban models adapted to climate change and environmental challenges, and increasing inclusivity and equality in urban governance. The overall goal of AUF is to transform African cities into more sustainable and economically strong centers.

AUF is conceived as the regional equivalent of the World Urban Forum (WUF) held at the global level. It should be noted that the first Africa Urban Forum was hosted by Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, in 2024.

The participation of Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto, along with heads of numerous governments and international organizations, at the opening of this year’s forum—which has attracted more than 10,000 participants—is an important indicator of the relevance and prominence of the issues discussed at the event.