Germany's Hamburg set to host 3rd Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers Living in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The III Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers Living in Europe will be held on June 6, 2026, in Hamburg, Germany, with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and the organization of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The forum will focus on the topic of “Smart City Technology and Processes,” held within the framework of Azerbaijan’s “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture.”

The event aims to bring together Azerbaijani engineers and young researchers working across Germany and other European countries, strengthening professional networking among them while fostering scientific and practical cooperation with relevant institutions in Azerbaijan.

In addition to Azerbaijani engineers and specialists based in Europe, representatives of relevant state institutions and universities from Azerbaijan, as well as delegates from several prestigious German universities and research centers, are expected to participate.

Azerbaijani engineers residing in Europe who wish to take part in the forum can register through the following link.

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