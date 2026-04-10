Tajikistan, South Korea discuss prospects for expanding cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 10. Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea discussed prospects for the development of comprehensive cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The topic was addressed on April 10, 2026, during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Eui-hae Cecilia Chung.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a senior officials’ meeting held in preparation for the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit.

During the talks, the sides also discussed the current state of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and South Korea.

Particular attention was paid to preparations for the upcoming first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan is actively engaged in multilateral formats with international partners, including the Central Asia–Republic of Korea dialogue, aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, expanding economic ties, and addressing shared development priorities.