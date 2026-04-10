Kyrgyzstan reviews its electricity infrastructure and emergency readiness

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 10. On April 9, 2026, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, along with the General Director of the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan, Ilgiz Sydygaliev, visited the Bishkek Electric Networks Enterprise to assess its operations, the current condition of the electricity grid, and the organization of its service units, Trend reports via the country's Energy Ministry.

During the visit, the minister conducted a thorough inspection of the enterprise’s warehouse facilities, evaluating the availability of essential materials and equipment required for effective emergency response, and assessing the adequacy of storage conditions. The company’s management assured that stock levels were sufficient and reported that preparations for the upcoming autumn-winter period had already commenced.

The delegation also toured the National Operations Center of the Automated System for Commercial Electricity Metering, where the latest technologies for electricity monitoring and management were demonstrated.

Additionally, Taalaibek Ibraev examined specialized machinery and the enterprise’s production infrastructure. He directed the construction and installation division to intensify efforts on a project involving the installation of 90 kilometers of self-supporting insulated wire in the vicinity of a large multifunctional urban complex, which includes the new Osh market and bus station.

Following the visit, the minister emphasized the importance of improving the reliability of electricity supply and instructed authorities to ensure proper preparations for upcoming events, including those under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the World Nomad Games, as well as uninterrupted power supply.

He also issued directives to enhance preparations for the 2026–2027 autumn-winter period, ensure stable electricity delivery to consumers, carry out timely maintenance works, maintain readiness of emergency response teams, and improve efficient use of resources.