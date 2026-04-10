President of Kazakhstan set to visit Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 10. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Uzbekistan for an informal meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on April 11, Trend reports citing the press service of the Kazakh President.

The meeting will take place in Bukhara, where the leaders are expected to discuss prospects for strengthening strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries, as well as key issues on the regional agenda.

The leaders will also discuss increasing trade turnover, deepening industrial cooperation, promoting joint projects and programs in transport, energy, water and environmental issues, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Meanwhile, on March 31, 2026, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev signed a Joint Cooperation Program for 2026-2027

According to Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee, the country’s trade turnover with Kazakhstan reached $837.5 million in the period from January through February 2026, marking a 26.8% year-on-year increase compared to $660.4 million recorded in the same period of 2025.