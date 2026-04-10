Kazakhstan to hold Kurultai elections in August - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 10. Kazakhstan will hold elections for the unicameral Kurultai in August 2026, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an awards ceremony for scientists, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of transparency and early notification for significant national events.

"As Head of State, I consider it extremely important to provide advance notice of events of great significance for our country. Therefore, immediately after the Constitution comes into force, I will sign a decree on holding elections to the unicameral Kurultai. The elections will take place in August of this year," President Tokayev said.

President Tokayev noted that the five-month lead time is intended to provide political parties with a "clear planning horizon" to conduct voter outreach and prepare their campaigns.

According to Tokayev, the Kurultai elections are not merely a procedural step but the start of a large-scale transformation of Kazakhstan’s entire political system. He further stressed that these systemic reforms must be accompanied by positive "mental" shifts within society to ensure long-term success.