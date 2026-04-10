Azerbaijan dissects business lending insights for 1Q2026
In early 2026, Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund supported entrepreneurs with significant loan disbursements. This aligns with the country's focus on developing the non-oil sector and improving financial access. The initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance the business and investment environment.
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