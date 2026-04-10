KazMunayGas increases its domestic procurement share to 93% in 2025
Photo: KazMunayGas (KMG)
KazMunayGas raised local procurement to 93% in 2025, expanding contracts with domestic suppliers and supporting jobs through off-take deals.
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