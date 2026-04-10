Central Asia to remain fastest-growing ECA subregion through 2027 - World Bank
The report notes that fiscal policies remained expansionary across the subregion. Kazakhstan maintained an expansionary fiscal stance despite budgetary caps and new tax measures.
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