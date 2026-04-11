Turkmenistan’s transport sector grows in 1Q2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 11. Turkmenistan’s transport and communications sector grew by 14.1% in January-March 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The data was presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Annayev during a government meeting on the country’s macroeconomic performance for the first quarter of 2026, chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on April 3.

According to the report, cargo transportation increased by 2.7%, while passenger traffic rose by 2.9% compared to the same period last year.

Growth in services reached 6.9% in the railway sector, 25% in automobile transport, 17.4% under the Turkmenhowayollary, 108.3% in maritime and river transport, and 14% in the communications sector.

Turkmenistan plays a key transit role in Central Asia, participating in the Lapis Lazuli Corridor (linking Afghanistan/Central Asia to Europe via Türkiye), as a potential link in the INSTC (via Iran/Persian Gulf), and as a Caspian Sea nation leveraging the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian) to diversify trade, connecting to Europe, Türkiye, and the Indian Ocean through the Ashgabat Agreement, aiming to become a major Eurasian logistics hub and reduce reliance on traditional routes.