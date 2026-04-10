Türkiye, Northern Cyprus parliamentary reps pay tribute at Azerbaijan’s memorial sites (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. As part of their visit to Azerbaijan today, members of the Azerbaijan Friendship Groups of the Turkish Grand National Assembly and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus visited the Alley of Honor, Victory Park, and the “Turkish Martyrdom” Memorial in Baku, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

At the Alley of Honors, the delegations deeply respected the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, by laying a wreath at his grave and arranging fresh flowers.

At the Victory Park, the delegations laid a wreath in front of the Victory Monument. The guests were informed about the park, created to keep alive the memory of the great historical Victory achieved by the Azerbaijani people in the Second Karabakh War and to perpetuate the dear memory of the martyrs.

Then the delegations visited the "Turkish Martyrdom" monument, erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku in 1918. Bouquets of flowers were laid in front of the monument.

During the visit, the delegations were accompanied by Ahliman Amiraslanov, head of the Azerbaijani Parliament's working group on interparliamentary relations with Türkiye, Javanshir Feyziyev, head of the working group on interparliamentary relations with Northern Cyprus, MP Anar Mammadov, and other officials.