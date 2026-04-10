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Tajikistan and CSTO solidify ongoing commitment to dialogue and cooperation

Tajikistan Materials 10 April 2026 12:07 (UTC +04:00)
Tajikistan and CSTO solidify ongoing commitment to dialogue and cooperation
Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

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Umar Abakirov
Umar Abakirov
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DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 10. Tajikistan and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) reaffirmed their shared commitment to continuing constructive dialogue and expanding practical cooperation through foreign policy institutions and relevant agencies, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The announcement followed a meeting between Tajikistan's Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and CSTO Secretary General, Taalatbek Masadykov, who arrived in Dushanbe for a working visit on April 10, 2026.

During the discussions, both parties engaged in a thorough exchange of views on critical regional security issues, particularly in light of the escalating challenges and threats facing the region. Emphasis was placed on enhancing coordination within the CSTO framework and strengthening collective mechanisms for responding to security concerns.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan is a key member of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of six post-Soviet states founded in 2002. The nation is considered the "southern shield" of the organization, with the CSTO prioritizing the security of Tajikistan's 1,300+ km border with Afghanistan against terrorism, drug trafficking, and instability.

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