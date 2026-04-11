ADB sees Kyrgyz economy expanding at solid pace through 2027
Kyrgyzstan’s growth outlook signals continued economic resilience driven by strong domestic momentum, even as expansion gradually normalizes amid external headwinds and base effects.
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