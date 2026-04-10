Turkmenistan, Austria discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 10. Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty (Parliament), Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, discussed prospects for expanding trade, financial, and investment cooperation with Head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society Neda Berger, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

Meanwhile, the discussions took place as part of Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Austria on April 9.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the role of the Turkmen-Austrian Society as a platform facilitating business dialogue and promoting bilateral economic ties.

Agreements and initiatives developed within the society’s framework were noted as contributing to the expansion of cooperation in trade, finance, and investment.

The parties also touched upon cultural and humanitarian interaction, which supports broader bilateral engagement.