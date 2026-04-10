Turkmenistan unveils new phase of high-speed Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 10. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has inaugurated the Mary-Turkmenabat section, the third phase of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The newly opened section forms part of the 600-kilometer highway, which features three lanes in each direction and a roadway width of 34.5 meters.

The route is equipped with roadside service infrastructure, including cafes, fuel stations, parking areas, and maintenance facilities. Safety measures include protective fencing along the road to prevent animals from entering the highway, as well as underground crossings for their movement.

Construction of the Ashgabat - Turkmenabat highway began in 2019 and is being implemented in three phases: Ashgabat - Tejen, Tejen - Mary, and Mary - Turkmenabat. The first section was commissioned in 2021, followed by the second in 2024. The project, with a total length of 600 kilometers, is one of the country’s largest infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving logistics capacity and transit connectivity.