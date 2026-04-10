Baku marks 40-day mourning ceremony for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. A memorial ceremony was held in Baku on April 10 to mark the 40th day since the passing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, along with government and public representatives, and religious leaders.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade shared his personal memories about Seyyed Ali Khamenei, highlighting his rich spiritual legacy and role in the Islamic world. He further prayed for the elimination of conflicts and calamities worldwide, and expressed hopes for peace, security, and prosperity for all humanity.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Demirchilou highlighted Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s life journey, his public and religious activity, and his contributions to the Islamic world. He also expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s solidarity and humanitarian and moral support from the earliest days of the tensions, thanking the country for its stance.

Subsequently, religious figures delivered speeches on religious values and spiritual heritage.

A memorial ceremony was also held in Nakhchivan marking the 40th day since the passing of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei passed away on February 28. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a letter and visited the Iranian Embassy in Baku, where he signed the book of condolence.