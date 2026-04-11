Turkmenistan’s Shabat trade hub drives rising cross-border trade with Uzbekistan
Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government.
Trade volumes at the Turkmen-Uzbek border trade center “Shabat” continue to grow, with increasing cross-border purchases and expanding trade turnover between the two countries.
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