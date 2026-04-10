Azerbaijan, China forge military partnership

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. In order to expand relations in the military sphere between the two countries, a delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan paid a visit to the People’s Republic of China, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the visit, a “Working meeting on discussing prospects in the field of military cooperation” was held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of National Defense of China.

During the meeting, the current state of military cooperation between the two countries, potential opportunities for its development and future plans were discussed, as well as exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest was held.

The sides positively assessed the implementation of the activities envisaged in the military cooperation plan for the past year and discussed issues related to the events scheduled for the current year.

It was also emphasized at the meeting that Azerbaijani-Chinese military cooperation is beneficial in terms of the exchange of experience and information.

It should be noted that the main objective of the working meeting is to further strengthen the current relations between the defense institutions of both countries and to expand mutual cooperation.

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