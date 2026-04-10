International Transport Forum report hails Azerbaijan's AI capabilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Azerbaijan's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities were highly praised in the International Transport Forum (ITF) report, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, the country's initiatives in the field of AI have once again been recognized internationally. Thus, a special place was given to our country's experience in the report "Skills drive us forward: skills of the transport workforce in the era of AI - summary and conclusions" published by ITF.

The ministry noted that the report analyzed policy approaches to developing workforce skills against the backdrop of the application of artificial intelligence and identified key directions for states. In this context, the "AI strategy of Azerbaijan for 2025-2028" was cited as a positive example.

The ministry highlighted that Azerbaijan's approach presents artificial intelligence not as a risk for the labor market, but as a new opportunity for professional development. Within the framework of the strategy, increasing public awareness of AI and promoting its ethical and responsible use were identified as priorities. For this purpose, more in-depth STEM-based training programs are being implemented, starting with basic knowledge, through the AI Academy established under the National Artificial Intelligence Center. The strategy envisages training for 500 employees in various state institutions and the formation of a community of 3,000 artificial intelligence specialists.

The report generally noted that the application of AI in the transport sector is not only a technological issue, but also a matter of skills development and labor market transformation. In this regard, the international recognition of Azerbaijan's approach once again confirms that the policy the country is pursuing in this area is on the right track. It also shows that Azerbaijan's consistent policy on AI, digitalization, innovation, and human capital development is internationally recognized and serves as an example for other countries.