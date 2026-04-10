Uzbekistan sheds light on citizens' travel to Thailand in early 2026
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Travel from Uzbekistan to Thailand continued to grow in early 2026, with tourism accounting for the vast majority of visits, reflecting strong outbound travel demand.
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