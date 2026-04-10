Uzbekistan sets sights on new industrial park in partnership with Japan's Sumitomo

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 10. Uzbekistan and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation discussed the potential establishment of a joint industrial park in Uzbekistan, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The statement followed a meeting at the Cabinet of Ministers between Khodjaev, Hajime Mori, Managing Executive Officer of Sumitomo Corporation, and Abid Malik, President for Central Asia at ACWA Power.

“We explored the possibility of establishing a joint industrial park in Uzbekistan with Sumitomo Corporation, leveraging the company’s extensive international experience and best practices,” Khodjaev stated.

He emphasized that this initiative could serve as a strategic platform to attract more Japanese companies to Uzbekistan and enhance industrial cooperation between the two nations.

Sumitomo Corporation, founded in 1919, manages assets totaling approximately $73 billion and employs around 5,100 people globally.