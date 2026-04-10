Turkmenistan, Pakistan explore expansion of trade

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 10. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed prospects for expanding trade and business cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The discussions took place at a meeting between representatives of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad and representatives of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by Secretary General Shahid Khalil.

During the talks, the Pakistani side expressed interest in establishing closer working contacts with the Turkmen embassy to explore opportunities for practical cooperation between business communities.

The Turkmen side, in turn, briefed on ongoing economic reforms aimed at boosting foreign trade and integration into the global economy, as well as the country’s export potential, including natural gas, petroleum products, textiles, and agricultural goods.

In the course of the talks, particular attention was given to strengthening ties between private sector representatives of the two countries.

The parties also discussed upcoming international business forums scheduled for this year, which are expected to bring together representatives of global business circles.