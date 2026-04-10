Azerbaijani, European piano works united in new music release (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. A compact disc (CD)
featuring piano compositions by Azerbaijani and European composers
has been highlighted in the Luxembourg-based music magazine
Pizzicato, Trend
reports.
The CD was released with the support of the State Committee on
Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan through the Azerbaijan Diaspora
Support Fund and on the initiative of Azerbaijani pianist Gulchin
Aslanova-Lutz, who resides in Germany.
The project aims to present the rich heritage of Azerbaijani and
European compositional schools on a single platform, highlighting
parallels and mutual influences between the two musical
traditions.
The CD includes the “12 Miniatures” for piano by prominent
Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov and “Davidsbündlertänze” by
renowned German composer Robert Schumann. All pieces on the album
are performed by Gulchin Aslanova-Lutz.
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