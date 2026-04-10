Azerbaijani, European piano works united in new music release (PHOTO)

The CD was released with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan through the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund and on the initiative of Azerbaijani pianist Gulchin Aslanova-Lutz, who resides in Germany.

The project aims to present the rich heritage of Azerbaijani and European compositional schools on a single platform, highlighting parallels and mutual influences between the two musical traditions.

The CD includes the “12 Miniatures” for piano by prominent Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov and “Davidsbündlertänze” by renowned German composer Robert Schumann. All pieces on the album are performed by Gulchin Aslanova-Lutz.

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