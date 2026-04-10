ADB eager to explore investment opportunities in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) shows great interest in investing in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, said at the presentation of the Asian Development Outlook 2026 review in Baku, Trend reports.

"We haven't received any requests for any railway development projects yet, but we are very interested in investing in Nakhchivan from the perspective of the region's economic development. There's significant potential there, and I hope we can discuss this within the framework of our country program. Regarding railway projects specifically, we haven't received any requests yet, but we are very interested," she said.

Durrani-Jamal noted that, as part of its state strategy, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a transport and logistics hub. This includes not only transporting oil and gas through pipeline infrastructure development, but also developing energy connectivity and, potentially, digital connectivity. Thus, the focus is on expanding beyond the oil and gas sector.

"Regarding our support, in the past we've invested heavily in road infrastructure, as well as physical rail infrastructure. Now, however, our primary focus is on improving efficiency. We're actively investing in digitalization and railway signaling systems. And we hope to apply the same approach to other sectors," she emphasized.