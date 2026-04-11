Kazakhstan doubles imports of Azerbaijani products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan saw significant changes in the first two months of 2026, with Azerbaijan nearly doubling its exports to its Central Asian neighbor, Trend reports.

According to the State Customs Committee, trade transactions between the two countries totaled $65.6 million in January and February. While this marks an 8.8% decline from the same period in 2025, Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan grew sharply.

Azerbaijan exported $24.3 million worth of goods to Kazakhstan during the period, nearly twice the amount recorded in the first two months of last year. Non-oil products accounted for almost the entire export figure, at $24.1 million, positioning Kazakhstan as the 7th largest market for Azerbaijan’s non-oil goods, with a 4.15% share of total non-oil exports.

On the other hand, imports from Kazakhstan fell significantly. Azerbaijan imported $41.3 million of goods from Kazakhstan, a 30.9% decrease compared to the same period in 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s trade with foreign countries totaled $6.264 billion in the first two months of the year, down 29.6% from January-February 2025. Exports stood at $3.665 billion, down 23.1%, while imports were $2.599 billion, declining by 1.6 times. Despite the drop, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of $1.066 billion, up 1.7 times compared to last year.