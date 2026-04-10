ADB unveils forecast for Georgia's GDP per capita growth through 2027
The Asian Development Bank projects moderated economic growth for Georgia and the broader South Caucasus region, citing factors such as global demand pressures and regional slowdowns, but anticipates a recovery in 2027 driven by increased domestic spending and construction development.
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