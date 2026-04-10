World Bank Group, IMF to hold 2029 Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold their 2029 Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, following a decision approved by the Boards of Governors of both institutions, Trend reports via the World Bank.

This will mark the second time the UAE hosts the Annual Meetings, after Dubai welcomed the event in 2003.

The Annual Meetings bring together central bank governors, finance and development ministers, private sector representatives, and stakeholders from civil society, media, and academia to address key global challenges, including economic and financial stability, job creation, and poverty reduction.

Typically, the meetings are held for two consecutive years at the institutions’ headquarters in Washington, D.C., and every third year in a member country. The 2026 Annual Meetings are scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, in October, where an official signing ceremony confirming the UAE as host of the 2029 meetings is expected.

Both institutions said they look forward to Abu Dhabi hosting the event in the spirit of international cooperation and dialogue that underpins their work. They also noted that the upcoming Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C. will focus on the global economic outlook, job creation, and support for countries affected by the impact of the Middle East conflict.