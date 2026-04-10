ADB shares forecast for Kazakhstan's GDP growth through 2027
Kazakhstan’s economic growth is expected to moderate in the coming years, according to the Asian Development Bank, as oil production approaches its limits and overall activity stabilizes, while infrastructure development and manufacturing continue to support the economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy