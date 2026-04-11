Uzbekistan posts over 40% growth in trade with Tajikistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 11. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan totaled $121 million in the first two months of 2026, marking a 43% increase compared to $84.6 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee show that bilateral trade also rose by 2.1% compared to $118.5 million in January-February 2024, indicating stable growth over the two-year period.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan’s exports to Tajikistan amounted to $94.2 million, accounting for 77.9% of total bilateral trade, underscoring the export-oriented nature of trade relations between the two countries.

Overall, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $11.6 billion in January–February 2026, with the country maintaining trade relations with more than 160 countries worldwide.