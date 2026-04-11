China’s solar power expansion outpaces global trends, redefining clean energy
Photo: Getty Images
China’s solar energy capacity recorded strong growth over the past years, with particularly sharp acceleration in the latest period driven by rapid deployment of new installations.
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